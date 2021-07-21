PCWorld's July Digital Magazine: Intel's new Tiger Lake H laptop chips take the fight to AMD

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the July issue

This month, we have the 11th-gen 'Tiger Lake H' performance deep-dive: Intel gets back in the game. Plus, Meet AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution: Radeon's DLSS rival even makes GeForce GPUs faster.

Other highlights include:

  • News: The biggest PC news from Computex 2021, Android 12 and other news from Google I/O, RIP Internet Explorer
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 1 review: A value tablet for business
  • Acer Predator Triton 300 SE review: Affordable GeForce RTX performance in a slim package
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: A beautiful thin-and-light PC
  • Command Prompt: 6 Command Prompt commands you should still be using
  • Here's How: How to play games on a Chromebook, enable HDR in Windows 10, add Linux apps to Windows

Video highlights

Watch: Ready to start turning your house into a smart home? There’s no better place to start than with an inexpensive smart speaker. Our two favorites cost $50 or less. Which one is right for you? Both the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Mini can control smart home devices, play music, tell the weather, read your schedule, and more, all using voice commands.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

Have a problem with your subscription or a question to ask? Please send us an email at support@pcworld.zendesk.com.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?