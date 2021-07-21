Ubisoft announces gTV ANZ gaming channel

A YouTube channel for Australian and New Zealand gamers

(PC World)

Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced a new gaming channel on YouTube for Australian and New Zealand players and featuring content from the company’s stable of games.

gTV ANZ is Ubisoft's new YouTube channel for gamers. Credit: IDG
gTV ANZ is Ubisoft's new YouTube channel for gamers.

gTV ANZ is being touted as the place to watch let’s plays, game challenges, versus modes, and other gaming videos based on Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs 2, Rainbow Six Extraction and Assassins Creed Valhalla. The show is hosted by Jess McDonell and Gus Ronald, familiar faces in the gaming and entertainment world. Jess is a veteran games journalist having previously been the face of GameSpot videos, while Gus has worked on the ABC’s Good Game TV show.


The pair will be hosting live shows and posting extra VOD content every week, covering everything from Ubisoft blockbusters and trailers to the latest Ubisoft releases. There’s a fair bit of content already up on site. We recommend the episode: Watch Dogs 2 San Fran tour GONE WRONG!, where the hosts take an unconventional tour of San Francisco.

The hosts take an tour of San Francisco in Watch Dogs 2 and run into night zombies. Credit: IDG
The hosts take an tour of San Francisco in Watch Dogs 2 and run into night zombies.

You can tune in live to gTV ANZ every Tuesday at 3pm AEST and view more content Fridays at 2pm AEST, or follow it on Twitter @gTV_ANZ 

