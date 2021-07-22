Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 with app fixes, security updates

body>

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Big Sur 11.5, an update to the Mac operating system. The update includes a new Podcast Library tab in the Podcast app that displays the shows that you follow, fixes for play counts in the Music app, bug fixes, and more.

Here are the release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac: • Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows This release also fixes the following issues: • Music may not update play count and last played date in your library • Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

Apple also includes a number of security fixes, which you can learn more about on Apple's support page.

The release comes a couple of days after Apple released iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7.

How to install macOS Big Sur 11.5

Before you install the update, you should back up you Mac. This could come in handy in case you find that the update gives your Mac problems and you need to restore your data.

When you are ready to install the update, go to System Preferences and click on Software Update. The installation will take several minutes and requires your Mac to restart.