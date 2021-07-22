Macworld Podcast: What’s up with the new iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates

body>
Apple released a bunch of updates to iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We talk about what's in those updates and how it affects you in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 752 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
- iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 are available with MagSafe Battery Pack support and more
- If your iPhone can't unlock your Apple Watch in iOS 14.7, a fix is on the way
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 with app fixes, security updates
- watchOS 7.6 update is available with new features, bug fixes
- Apple releases tvOS 14.7 update for Apple TV boxes
- Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack will boost your iPhone 12—but for how long?
