3 hacks for scoring the best deals on tech

These methods save time, too—no need to spend hours on the hunt.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Bruno Kelzer / Unsplash

Electronic gear improves our lives, but it doesn’t often come cheap. Not for the big ticket items, anyway—laptops, TVs, desktop PCs, and smartphones still cost hundreds of dollars. But you can save money on them if you know how to shop smart.

Using these three strategies, you’ll be able to find deals before they become widely known. Our tips also help when you’re hunting for discounts on less popular items that don’t go on sale as often. Plus, they apply year ‘round, with an increased chance for major wins during big sale periods like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Use a price monitoring service

keepa amazon pricing ryzen 9 5900x Keepa.com

Keepa not only tracks prices, it can notify you when the price of an item on Amazon drops below a specified threshold.

Sites like Camelcamelcamel.com and Keepa.com don’t just show historical price information for products. If you install their affiliated browser extensions, you get instant, easy access to their price alert services, too. Just enter the minimum discount you want while on the product page of an item you want to start watching, then wait for the notifications to roll in. Of these two Amazon-specific services, Keepa has the slight edge, as it incorporates Lightning Deals into its monitoring and offers a wider number of notification types (email, Telegram, web browser, mobile app, RSS feed).

For less popular sites, you can use a service like Distill.io. Technically, Distill.io and its ilk can track changes on websites, period—for this purpose, you’ll use them to get a notification via affiliated browser extensions or mobile apps when the service detects a different price. Like with Camelcamelcamel or Keepa, you can set a threshold that the number has to drop below for a notification to trigger.

Follow the crowd

ifttt applets PCWorld

Crowdsourced deals info just too much to take in? Make use of deal alert features, or concoct your own such service by using an automation website like IFTTT (pictured above).

Hunting for the absolute lowest price for an item, period? Head to sites that aggregate deals spotted by your sharp-eyed fellow humans (or their bot helpers). One reliable favorite is Slickdeals.net, which has a deal alert feature that lets you create keyword-based notifications for when an item hits the website. You can filter by store, brand, specs, and more, plus also choose between different alert formats (email, private message, mobile, and forum notifications). Other good sources for deals include Reddit (like the /r/buildapcsales subreddit) as well as Discord servers.

For crowdsourcing sites or forums that lack a deal alert feature, you can cobble together your own system using RSS feeds and an automation service like IFTTT or Huginn. Have the service pull in the RSS feed, and then send you a notification based on specific keywords. You can route those notifications in quite a few ways, too, so the benefit of spending time on setting up this kind of system means you won’t have to alter your normal habits. (A personal favorite: Creating a Slack ‘team’ to receive notifications, so that you can use Slack’s built-in snooze feature to remember to follow up on a deal.)

Email newsletters

Newegg email sign-up form on their website PCWorld

Signing up for a store’s email newsletter can alert you to exclusive sales.

This approach may sound out of date, but email newsletters continue to be a good source for bargains. In fact, some deals are only available if you’re on the online store’s email list. Newegg, for example, often creates coupon codes that require an existing email subscription.

Other sites offer codes for discounts and free shipping through their email newsletters that don’t always show up on deal and coupon sites. Or the info gets lost in the noise during high-volume sales periods, like Black Friday. Say you live near a Micro Center, which is famous for its startlingly good in-store deals on CPUs and CPU/motherboard bundle deals. You might see only a handful of its fantastic Black Friday deals reported online, making it possible to miss out on a less popular item that you want badly. Get the email with the full ad, though, and you can see for yourself everything that’s on offer.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?