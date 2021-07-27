Apple attending NAB for the first time since 2011 and could bring a surprise

Apple last attended in 2011 to debut Final Cut Pro X.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

As if Apple's fall won't be crowded enough, the company will apparently attend the video-focused NAB Show for the first time in a decade. While the presence at the broadcasting show hasn't been officially announced, AppleScoop spotted Apple's inclusion on the attendee list, which also includes Epic Games, Facebook and Spotify.

The last time Apple appeared at the National Association of Broadcasters Show was in 2011 when it debuted Final Cut Pro X as a brand-new 64-bit application with a completely new interface. Initially met with criticism by long-time users, Apple released version 10.0.1 in September of that year to address several issues, including XML import and export, and metadata text and color labels.

Following the launch, Apple abandoned NAB, so the return is something of a big deal. The event takes place in October, so it's likely to use the conference to spotlight the new iPhone 13, which will reportedly have a focus on video recording capabilities.

It's also been rumored that Apple is working on a version of Final Cut Pro for the iPad. Apple launched the M1 iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch XDR display this spring but Apple's pro video app still isn't available for the tablet. In April 2020, Jon Prosser reported that he was 100% confident that a version of Final Cut Pro for the iPad would arrive within the next year or so.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?