Lighten your wallet of one less piece of plastic

Credit: Dreamstime: Transversospinales

Struggling to find a health fund card to pay for a health practitioner is now a thing of the past with HICAPS payments now available with Apple Wallet, but only for customers of a selected few Australian health funds.

Australia’s NAB announced the move that will allow HICAPS practitioners across Australia the ability to accept digital health insurance membership cards in Apple Wallet, which should simplify the payment process for customers.

From July 27, 2021, and if you hold a health insurance card with Medibank, Bupa, nib or GU Health, you will be able to use the Apple Wallet function to pay for HICAPS services for things like massages by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch at any HICAPS terminal. But first you’ll need to download your digital membership card from your health fund and add it to your Apple Wallet.

Once you’ve paid, you will receive a notification within your health fund’s app. Is payment safe and private? NAB says it will be… Once customers add their health insurance membership card to Apple Wallet, their identifier number is encrypted.

Payment is also private, with the identifier number directly passed onto the HICAPS terminal via an encrypted connection between the user’s own device and the terminal.

For more information, health fund members can visit HICAPS online.