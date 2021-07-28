Flight Simulator's awesome performance update lands on PCs today

Microsoft is also debuting Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X and S.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft released its groundbreaking Flight Simulator for its Xbox Series X and S on Tuesday, but PC gamers have a real treat as well: The significant performance upgrade Microsoft and Asobo Studios teased is now live. 

In early July, Asobo said that it had rewritten the game’s code to double the frame rate and significantly reduce the memory requirements, making Flight Simulator accessible to even more gaming PCs. In a video, the game ran at about 60 frames per second on a Core i7-9700K and GeForce RTX 2060.

Probably not coincidentally, Microsoft’s Series X and Series S game consoles are roughly comparable to low-end PCs, so the new update applies to them as well. Though Flight Simulator has been available to preload on the Microsoft Xbox Series X console, the new update will require an additional 27.6GB to install, Microsoft said in a blog post. Additional features for both PCs and the Xbox include “discovery flights,” which place your plane above a scenic location to get a visually stunning experience.

Based upon my own experiences with Flight Simulator running on a Xbox Series X, I can say that the performance is pretty close to what you’d expect of the game. It’s unclear what resolution that game runs on, since that isn’t called out in the menus and there aren’t any options, currently, to adjust it. But my console is connected to a 4K monitor, so it’s likely that the game is trying to achieve 4K resolution. My Twitter feed includes a short clip of an approach to the island of Manhattan and New York City to give you an idea of the frame rate and overall stability. 

Flight Simulator still includes some of the visual glitches that appear in the PC version—cars driving over and below rivers is a big one—but you can probably excuse some of these errors, given that the game models the entire physical world.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?