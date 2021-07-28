Why Real Madrid’s Roberto Carlos banana kicked the new Nokia smartphone

Credit: HMD Global

HMD Global’s latest smartphone, the Nokia XR20, is an exercise in toughness. HMD says it’s capable of surviving extreme temperatures, drops from 1.8 metres in height and up to an hour submerged underwater. It seems it can also survive being powerfully kicked – which is how they ended up roping in Brazil World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos.

In a test that should garner HMD some publicity, Carlos was tasked with testing the XR20’s durability by banana kicking it, albeit in a similar fashion to his famous banana shot from the 1997 Brazil vs France match. About the experiment Carlos said:

“Ï didn’t think the Nokia XR20 could have withstood the power of my kick. I may not be professional anymore, but I know I still pack a punch.”

But what makes this smartphone so tough? HMD are talking up the XR20’s screen which they say is composed of a much stronger than normal glass. It consists of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, an aluminosilicate glass that its makers claim is 4 x stronger than other aluminosilicate glasses.

Other features include a 48-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel selfie camera featuring ZEISS optics, 5G functionality and a 15W wireless charging capability. The XR20 also comes with four years of monthly security updates, a three-year warranty and three years of OS upgrades.

It’s available in Ultra Blue and Granite colours for RRP AU$879 and can be purchased from August 12 from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Big W, The Good Guys and from the Nokia online store.

