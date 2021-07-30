Will anyone be able to buy an iPhone 13 on launch day?

What the iPhone chip shortage actually means for Apple's next handset.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

During Apple's quarterly earnings conference call, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints during the September quarter would be greater than the shortage experienced during the June quarter. To make things worse, Maestri cautioned that the constraints will primarily impact iPhone during the quarter ending September 30. That likely means the iPhone 13 will be caught in the supply crunch.

We all know that new iPhones are almost always constrained during the weeks following launch, but will new models be nearly impossible to find this year. Join Macworld Executive Editor Michael Simon and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis as they discuss the hows, whys, whats, and ifs of the chip supply crunch Apple is facing this fall.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?