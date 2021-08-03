Under-screen camera smartphones enter second generation

ZTE Axon 30 5G to get a global release this year

(PC World) on

Credit: ZTE

Some love smartphone notches. Others hate them. Regardless, they do take up display real estate that could otherwise be used for viewing. ZTE were the first to do something about this in 2020 when they released the ZTE Axon 20, a smartphone with an “invisible camera” placed under-screen.

Now ZTE has released a successor in the ZTE Axon 30 5G, and it brings a number of performance upgrades over the Axon 20 5G, the biggest of which is a larger more light-sensitive camera.

The ZTE Axon 30 5GCredit: ZTE
The ZTE Axon 30 5G

The Axon 30 is equipped with an AI quad camera array, including a 64-megapixel (f/1.8) main rear camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.2), 5-megapixel macro camera (f/2.4) and 2-megapixel depth camera (f/2.4). It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0), which features the under-display camera.

The Axon 30 5G incorporates new materials to allow more light to enter the front-facing camera.

ZTE's Axon 30 5G is ZTE's next generation smartphone with under-screen cameraCredit: ZTE
ZTE's Axon 30 5G is ZTE's next generation smartphone with under-screen camera

ZTE say they have reworked the front display above the 16-megapixel selfie camera, adding seven extra layers of transparent materials to make the camera more light-transmissive. This new feature could allow the Axon 30 5G’s selfie camera to capture better quality images than the ZTE Axon 20.

The Axon 30 5G’s AMOLED display measures 6.92-inches, which is the same as the Axon 20 5G, but instead of a FHD resolution in its predecessor, it comes with a FHD+ display. 

ZTE say the Axon 30 5G’s screen has a pixel density of 400PPI. The screen refresh rate has been upped to 120Hz and the Axon 30 5G also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate for a smoother user experience while scrolling, browsing or using apps.

Processing power has also been upgraded. A faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset has replaced the Axon 20’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Axon 30 5G’s chipset has a clock speed of 3.2GHz, and can be paired with up to 12GB RAM in the premium version of the handset.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G was recently released in China and a global release is expected later this year. More details are expected to be put up on ZTE’s official website in coming months.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags smartphonesZTENotchNotchesZTE Axon 20 5GZTE Axon 30 5Gunder-screen camera

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?