Macworld Podcast: Macworld is so wrong about Safari and the Touch Bar

This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter and Facebook feeds. You have thoughts on what we wrote about Safari in iOS 15 and the Touch Bar, and we respond to what you wrote.
This is episode 754 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 754
Your hot takes on Safari in iOS 15
Here are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast. A few weeks ago, Jason posted his thoughts on the changes in Safari in iOS 15. Since Apple released another beta with yet more changes, it seemed like a good time to take a look at the comments people had to Jason's article.
Your hot takes on the Touch Bar
Roman recently posted his thoughts about the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. Rumor says that it could go away when the 14- and 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pros are announced, and he wouldn't miss it. People have strong options about the Touch Bar.