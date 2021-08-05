Macworld Podcast: Macworld is so wrong about Safari and the Touch Bar

body>

This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter and Facebook feeds. You have thoughts on what we wrote about Safari in iOS 15 and the Touch Bar, and we respond to what you wrote.

This is episode 754 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Upgrading your device soon? Decluttr is the fast, easy and totally free way to sell mobile phones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and much more. Decluttr pays up to 33 percent more than carriers, locks your valuation in for 28 days, and pays you quickly by PayPal or direct deposit. Visit decluttr.com/macworld and use the code MACWORLD10 to get 10 percent extra for your trade-in!

Listen to episode 754

Your hot takes on Safari in iOS 15

Here are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast. A few weeks ago, Jason posted his thoughts on the changes in Safari in iOS 15. Since Apple released another beta with yet more changes, it seemed like a good time to take a look at the comments people had to Jason's article.

I actually really like the changes. So much easier to use one handed. â€” j8s (@jason111001) July 1, 2021

I for myself like it. On a phone most sites are opened from links, not you typing. And swiping between tabs used to be a pain, now it's a breeze. So just stop the whining. Also no home button. And it's not a monchrom LCD. â€” Gergely Rozsnyai (@GergelyRozsnyai) July 1, 2021

is Apple so hard up to make changes that they now make changes just for change sake??? have they lost creativity??? Steve Jobsâ€¦..where are YOUâ€¦Apple is in serious need of a CREATIVITY BOOSTâ€¦.TIM is not a tech guy. â€” secret name (@dbfssecret) July 1, 2021

Facebook

Your hot takes on the Touch Bar

Roman recently posted his thoughts about the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. Rumor says that it could go away when the 14- and 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pros are announced, and he wouldn't miss it. People have strong options about the Touch Bar.

Actually once you get used to it, it's pretty cool and practical. Never once thought it's useless since I started using it. â€” sv (@seyhanvs) July 22, 2021