Apple Card users can get four months of free coffee and News+

Apple Card users can grab two special offers during August.

Apple Card users already get Daily Cash but now they can jump-start their morning with a new special offer during the month of August. If you use your Apple Card to set up a subscription for MyPanera+ Coffee or Apple News+, you'll get four months free.

The MyPanera+ Coffee subscription gives you any size of any flavor coffee beverage once up to every two hours and unlimited refills while you're at a restaurant. The service normally costs $8.99/month but you can cancel at any time before it is set to renew. Existing MyPanera+ Coffee subscribers can switch their payment to Apple Card and use the code 1MOFREEAPPLE to get a month of free coffee.

News users can also get four months of Apple News+ for free and existing users can get three months free by clicking the Redeem Now button here before September 15. Apple News+ offers full access to over 300 magazines and newspapers as well as exclusive content, audio stories, and local news.

Apple occasionally offers extra cashback and discount promotions for Apple Card users, so it's not clear if this is a one-off offer or the start of a monthly promotional campaign. Apple Card users can find the offer in the Wallet app on their iPhone or by using this link.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
