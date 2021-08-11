HP to sponsor young Aussie with ocean-saving innovation

Credit: Dreamstime:Gaftner

HP are giving one young innovator the opportunity to make a difference to the environmental health of the world’s oceans by sponsoring them to develop their ocean-saving innovation.

The sponsorship is a team-up between HP Australia and environmental start-up, Ocean Impact Organisation (OIO). They have launched a program dubbed, “Generation Impact Incubator,” that aims to support the next generation of Australians to develop ideas to positively benefit ocean environments.

As part of the program, HP Australia will join the OIO as a major technology and presenting partner of The Ocean Impact Pitchfest. This is an annual OIO event that brings together young Australians to showcase their ocean-saving ideas and to have their ideas selected as a Pitchfest winning entry.

As part of the sponsorship, HP will give one Generation Impact Winner access to funding, technology and mentorship to help bring their innovation to life. That innovation could be anything that benefits oceanic environments - from an automated technology that collects plastic waste, to a solution that helps rebuild coral reefs.

While 2020’s Pitchfest was open to applicants from anywhere in the world, this year’s event will be open specifically to Australians aged under 35 years and under. Last year Pitchfest received close to 200 applications from 38 countries. The three winners were selected from 12 finalists.



Taking out first place in 2020 was a team from Planet Protector Packaging (Australia) whose idea was to use waste wool from the wool industry to replace marine-damaging polystyrene packaging.



First runner up was Wave Swell Energy (Australia) who developed a technology that generates energy from wave swell, and the second runner up was ARC marine (UK) who developed carbon-neutral Reef Cubes to restore and rehabilitate reef ecosystems.

Credit: Ocean Impact Organisation

HP’s involvement is a further step towards becoming the world’s most sustainable technology company – a pledge they made earlier this year. That commitment includes reducing single-use plastic packaging by 75 percent, swapping out plastic foam packaging for 100 percent recyclable packaging and using a minimum of 30 percent recycled plastic in HP products by 2025.

To apply for Pitchfest, Aussies under 35 can submit their ideas online at the OIO website. If selected they’ll then need to submit a three minute video pitch of their innovation. Winners will be selected November 4, 2021.