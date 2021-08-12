Vodafone offers trade-in deals for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 5G

Credit: Samsung

In the wake of Samsung’s Fold and Flip 3 Series smartphone releases, Vodafone have announced trade-in deals for customers wanting to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

As part of this new offering, Vodafone says customers can receive up to AU$1299 extra value when they trade in an eligible Samsung smartphone in good working order and stay connected to a Vodafone Infinite plan, before October 2021.

Customers that partake in the offer will be eligible to redeem accessory bundles for the Galaxy Z Fold3 valued at AU$299 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 valued at AU$258, when they pre-order either phone on a Vodafone Infinite plan by September 9, 2021.

Additionally, they will receive credit for their eligible Samsung Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy Note Series, or newer smartphone in working order. This includes up to AU$1000 credit for the Galaxy Fold3 5G, or up to AU$800 Credit when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

Vodafone is selling both 256GB and 512GB storage options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver colours, with prices starting at AU$2499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be sold in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and is available in Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, with prices starting at AU$1499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can be pre-ordered on a 40GB/month $40 Lite Plan for AU$109.41 per month over 36 months (total minimum cost AU$2538.76). Those after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can get it on the same plan for AU$81.63 a month over 36 months (total minimum cost AU$1538.68).

Vodafone’s pre-sale is available from August 12, 2021.