How to find the path of a file in macOS

If you need to copy the full set of nested folders or Unix file paths, there are two Finder tricks.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Sometimes you need to copy the exact location of a file in macOS through all nested folders (in the graphical user interface of the Finder) or directories (in the identical Unix hierarchy accessible via Terminal). This can be useful for deleting a file that requires intervention through the Terminal or for troubleshooting. I recently had to dig up some errant Dropbox entries for their technical support to figure out why syncing would never complete.

There are two tricks to find this full path from the Finder:

  • Control- or right-click a file or folder. After the contextual menu appears (and only after), add the Option key and then select Copy file name or folder name as Pathname.
  • Open Applications > Utilities > Terminal. Drag the file into the Terminal. The path to the file or folder appears as a selection. In this method, the path name is escaped for Unix compatibility.

(Escaping means that any character that can't be typed directly as part of a path in a Unix command has a backslash in front of it to escape it. This translates as, Treat the following character as exactly what it is instead of something different that Unix would interpret as not part of the path.)

In the first example above, the path would appear like:

/Users/glenn/Dropbox/Current Pubs/Macworld/Mac 911/Mac 911 July 2021/Mac 911 connect two Macs via WiFi.md

In the second in the Terminal (note the backslashes before every space):

/Users/glenn/Dropbox/Current\ Pubs/Macworld/Mac\ 911/Mac\ 911\ July\ 2021/Mac\ 911\ connect\ two\ Macs\ via\ WiFi.md

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?