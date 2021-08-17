Intel's first high-end consumer GPU to launch as Arc early next year

Intel's first consumer GPU will be followed by "Battlemage," "Celestial," and "Druid."

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Intel

Intel's highly anticipated consumer GPU and software will launched under the name Arc, the company said Monday morning.

The first GPU will be based on its Xe HPG microarchitecture that is expected to launch in the next few months with future generations using the code names Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid. The company didn't say what the codenames referred to but they may be an homage to Bethesda's Elder Scrolls games.

Arc will span graphics hardware, software and services and offer "frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide," the company said.

"Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intelâ€™s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year," said Intel VP of client graphics Roger Chandler in a post to Intel's newsroom Monday morning.

Intel has been building towards its entry into graphics for more than two years now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?