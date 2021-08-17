iCloud 12.5 for Windows finally lets you manage passwords in Keychain

Available in the Microsoft Store for free.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple on Monday released version 12.5 of the iCloud for Windows app, which can be used on Windows PCs to access iCloud accounts. Available for free in the Microsoft Store, the new version includes a new iCloud Passwords app, joining iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendars, Bookmarks, Photos, and Drive.

If you use a Mac and an iOS device, the password information you store via iCloud keychain can be accessed when you're using Windows, and passwords saved on your PC will be accessible on your Mac. You can view account information, add and delete accounts, and update user names and passwords. Apple has a support document with details on how to perform these tasks but it's pretty self-explanatory once you're signing in to your iCloud account.

iCloud Windows

iCloud for Windows

Apple

Version 12.5 also provides an extension that you can use with Microsoft Edge, the browser that is included with Windows. The extension can autofill user and password information for a website account if the information is stored in iCloud for Windows. Before the release of the update, Apple had already provided an extension for Chrome for Windows.

Passwords in ‌Windows iCloud‌ Keychain are encrypted and browser extensions use an encrypted channel when transmitting the info.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?