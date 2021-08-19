This free Windows text tool will change the way you type

Beeftext is the best free Windows text expansion app you're not using.

When it works, a text shortcut tool can feel like magic. Create a few shortcuts for your most frequently typed phrases or sentences, and you can enter them instantly with just a few keystrokes. With a bit of practice, text shortcutsâ€”also known as text expansionâ€”can cut down on vast amounts of repetitive typing.

For a while, I used a program called PhaseExpress for text shortcuts. It didnâ€™t always work reliably, and I got tired of its periodic nags to pay for unnecessary extra features. Earlier this year, I started looking for text expander alternatives, which led me to a brilliant appâ€”with an even more brilliant nameâ€”called Beeftext.

Beeftext is an open-source Windows program