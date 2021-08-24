T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free year of Apple TV+

Offer available to Magenta and Magenta Max subscribers starting on August 25.

T-Mobile on Monday announced a special deal for its customers who have yet to jump on the Apple TV+ bandwagon. Starting on August 25, the company will offer a free year of Apple TV+ for new and existing customers of T-Mobile's Magenta and Magenta Max plans which also includes participants in the Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium and small T-Mobile for Business plans.

To sign up for the plan on and after August 25, T-Mobile customers can log into their accounts on the T-Mobile website and redeem the offer. Sprint customers can visit promotions.t-mobile.com and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1. The offer is worth $59.88 before any applicable taxes

According to T-Mobile, this offer stacks with the three-month free trial that Apple gives to people who buy a new iPhone or iPad. T-Mobile does not provide any details for Apple One subscribers and if they can get credit. Similar offers made by other companies do not give credit to Apple One participants but Apple refunded subscribers each month during its own promotional period that ended in July.

After the year expires, the cost of Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month.

T-Mobile's Apple TV+ comes not long after the company announced that the personal information of about 50 million of its users has been exposed in a hack. The company has contacted the customers who were affected, advising them to change their PINs and passwords. T-Mobile also has offered customers two free years of Norton Security.

