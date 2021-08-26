The power of mute: Poly’s new enterprise-grade headset for hybrid workers

Credit: Poly

Poly Australia have released a new series of wireless Bluetooth headset that they say are ideal for hybrid working from home arrangements, as they reflect on a global upsurge in demand for enterprise-grade products.

Their new Voyager 4300 UC Series headset are available in two-ear or mono-ear configurations and can operate wirelessly at a distance of 50 metres while streaming audio from a smartphone or computer.

As well as Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology that Poly says blocks out ambient noise, the Voyager 4300 UC Series headset features SoundGuard Digital technology that they say delivers natural sounding speech and audio.

Credit: Poly The Voyager 4300 UC Series Wireless headset

If you’re wondering why workers would choose these over consumer headsets for their working from home setup, Poly says the Voyager 4300 UC Series is differentiated by enterprise-grade features that are increasingly becoming needed in the home.

One of these features is a mute button that allows users to mute and unmute their voices at the touch of a button during meetings.

Controlling noise during meetings is a particularly big pain point for many home office workers who can sometimes be left scrambling to find the mute button in Zoom or Microsoft Teams when household noise increases.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series’ mute button eliminates the need for users to toggle mute in their video conferencing program. Poly says it also notifies users if they try to talk while muted via a Dynamic Mute Alert, which could prevent some awkwardness in meetings.

The other notable enterprise feature in the Voyager 4300 UC Series that Poly says is highly transferable to the home office is partner app support. The Microsoft Teams version of the headset comes with a Microsoft Teams button that instantly invokes the Teams app and provides visual alerts when a Teams Notification occurs, Poly says.

Credit: Dreamstime: Luca Lorenzelli The Microsoft Teams version of the Voyager 4300 UC Series headset includes app support for Microsoft Teams.

Meanwhile, the Zoom version of the headset includes remote call control and mute sync functionality for Zoom.

Poly ANZ’s managing director Andy Hurt says, “Over the last 18 months we have seen demand skyrocket for a flexible, reliable, and affordable solution for workers that are working remotely or from the office.”

This trend is backed by research from Frost and Sullivan that shows a steep growth in the global market for enterprise Bluetooth headsets. Their research shows the market rose by 88.2 percent to US$591.6 million in 2020, as companies and employees found themselves navigating the future of hybrid working.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series joins Poly’s Voyager Focus 2 headset in the Voyager range. A Voyager Office base desk phone accessory and charging stand are also available for the device and are sold separately.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series can be purchased through Poly’s channel partner link and pricing is available from Poly’s channel partners.