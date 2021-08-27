iPhone 13 Face ID tweak could work with masks, sunglasses

Apple is reportedly testing a new system that can recognize users in masks.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

One of the best security features of Apple's Face ID unlocking and authentication system is also its biggest annoyance: it only works when it can see your entire face, as millions of mask-wearing iPhone users learned during the pandemic. However, a new Face ID tweak might change that in the iPhone 13.

According to Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech, Apple has tweaked the Face ID hardware in the iPhone 13 with a new location for the TrueDepth camera on the left side of the notch rather than its current position on the right side. While that doesn't mean anything on its own, Prosser says the new placement is fueling a new feature that lets Face ID identify users wearing masks and glasses.

iPhone 12 Face ID prototypeThe Face ID prototype is fitted over the iPhone 12 to mimic the new system in the iPhone 13.

Front Page Tech

Apple has built a prototype case that houses the new system, Prosser reports, so it can be tested with Apple employees using the iPhone 12. The report says the test is being conducted at a large scale to collect the most data possible, with Apple employees asked to wear masks and glasses to test the new hardware. Some tests are conducted with masks on (and) off. Others are conducted with glasses on (and) off while wearing a mask. He says the tests include every style of eyeglasses and mask.

The tests are presumably to test the accuracy of the system before it debuts in the iPhone 13. Based on the prototypes pictured, the system requires new hardware to operate, which is purportedly already built into the iPhone 13. So all Apple is doing is testing to make sure the system is ready to go at launch. If not, the feature could be delayed or not appear at all.

Apple faced a bit of criticism last year when people realized the Face ID system didn't work when wearing a mask. A workaround that uses the Apple Watch as an authenticator arrived in iOS 14.5, but for many users, the frustration remains, especially as mask-wearing ramps up again in the face of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?