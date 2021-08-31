This dead-simple keyboard shortcut will change the way you use Slack

Credit: Hayden Dingman / IDG

Forgive me if this is old news to you, but Macworld's Jason Cross just introduced me to a keyboard shortcut that will fundamentally change the way I use Slack a program I spend hours and hours in all day, every weekday. And it's so simple I feel dumb for not knowing about it before, so I wanted to share it with you. Here we go:

Pressing the Up arrow reloads the last message you sent in editing mode. Just one button press and you're instantly editing whatever you sent last. And it works per-channel or DM.

If you already knew about the trick you've probably forgotten just how awesome this dead-simple keyboard shortcut is. I've only known about it for a few minutes and I can already tell it's going to become an immediate mainstay for me, eradicating several slower manual steps and more importantly, regaining several seconds of my life every time I do. As Jason noted, this feels right up there with using middle-click to open a link in a new browser tab, or Crtl + Shift + T to reopen the tab you just closed. The sheer helpfulness of this Slack tip is instantly clear.

Anywho, I'm off to go peruse the full list of Slack keyboard shortcuts and wonder why it's taken me so long to do so. If you're looking to save even more time in your all-too-busy life, be sure to check out our roundup of Windows 10 tips and tricks that help you get stuff done faster as well as our favorite Windows keyboard shortcuts for faster typing and browsing. You know, because every second spent fiddling with menus is a second wasted.