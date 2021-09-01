Far Cry 6 story trailer shows off its tropical setting, villain and vintage cars aesthetic

Far Cry moves back to the tropics

(PC World) on

Credit: Ubisoft

The latest installment of the franchise leaves Montana from Far Cry 5 behind and moves to the fictional town of Yara in the Caribbean where the game’s villain, Dictator Anton Castillo (played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito) and his son Diego attempt to put down a guerrilla uprising.

The story trailer shows Anton waxing lyrical about his intent to keep his empire intact and build a paradise based on his pharmaceutical product, Viviro, and to deal with anyone or anything that gets in his way.


Diego seems central to Castillo’s ambitions. We see Castillo as he educates the 13-year-old in his own Machiavellian ways, teaching him the skills of his illicit craft with the kind of rhetoric that you’d expect from a sophisticated Bond villain.

Dani, our Far Cry hero and Yara local, also makes an appearance in the trailer as she prepares to lead the revolution against Castillo, egged on by some fairly tough Yara guerrillas that see in her the making of a true guerrilla legend.

Dani’s character seems to be highly relatable, with the right mix of vulnerability and toughness. In one scene she says: “I’m not fearless, but I will be feared,” as she makes a rousing speech to her guerrilla compatriots.

The trailer shows off gameplay that won’t be surprising for fans of the franchise, including epic firefights, explosions and a bevy of weapons. We also get a glimpse of the tropical paradise of Yara and the vintage cars that Ubisoft say was inspired by cars in Cuba.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release, October 7, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
