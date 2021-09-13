Watch Dell's thermal expert explain the intricacies of laptop cooling

Dell's Travis North tells us just what makes the new Alienware x17 so special.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Alienware

Modern gaming laptops need to maintain the delicate balancing act of jamming as much hardware as possible into designs that are as thin as possible, all while keeping it from overheating.

With Alienware’s new x17 gaming laptop, the company says it pulled out all the stops to push the performance envelope in such a thin design, including the use of four fans with Dell’s patented dual opposite outlet (DOO) design. We had a chance to interview Dell’s thermal engineering technologist Travis North about what it took to create this tiny, yet powerful notebook. The series of interviews runs quite long for those who want to nerd out so we broke it out into three separate pieces. You can watch all three below.

The first part revolves around that four-fan DOO design. 

In segment two of our talk with Travis North, we discuss Alienware’s new Element 31 thermal interface material, and how it’s different than what the company used before.

In the final segment of our interview, Travis North dives into to question of why it’s even worth make a gaming laptop so thin?

For even more in-depth interviews with industry experts (and a whole lot more), be sure to subscribe to PCWorld’s YouTube channel, where this series debuted first.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?