Japan has real-life loot boxes full of CPUs

This Japanese vending machine spits out old CPUs in Ryzen boxes.

(PC World) on

Credit: Twitter via Nullpo_x3100

In a country famous for putting just about anything in vending machines, Japan may have topped it all with a vending machine that dispenses CPUs. The twist? You don’t know what CPU you’re going to get.

The vending machine snap was taken by Twitter user Nullpo_x3100 and noticed by Wccftech’s Hassan Mujtaba

Although we wouldn’t put it past someone in Japan to actually sell CPUs like this one day, the machine here is actually more akin to a loot box you’d find in a videogame. After dropping in 1,000 Yen (or about $9), according to Mujtaba, the machine drops a Ryzen box with random processors inside—it could be Intel, it could be AMD, it could be several chips. The setup brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “silicon lottery.”

In one Youtube video a player appears to open up three loot boxes in real life, scoring what look like pretty well-used CPUs. The winner appears to utter “Core i5” we believe, and based on the gold trim around the edges, it looks like a 1st-generation Intel 32nm Clarkdale Core i5-661. That CPU was the first to integrate both PCIe and graphics into the package using a multiple chips.

On eBay, a Core i5-661 could fetch from $12 to $24, which sounds like a great deal but you’d still need a matching LGA1156 motherboard and DDR3 RAM to run it—but you’d at least have onboard graphics. 

loot box 3 Youtube

This looks to us like a 1st-gen 32nm Intel Clarkdale chip to us.

So are you going to score a Ryzen 5 5600X? Seems very unlikely but we have to admit it’s pretty mesmerizing watching someone unbox the mystery boxes in real life. Now we have a better understanding of the loot box streams that’re so popular on Twitch.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?