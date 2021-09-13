Watch us unbox MSI's Prestige 14 Evo laptop and benchmark its 5GHz CPU

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Intel’s ultra-fast Core i7-1195G7 chip just reared its head in MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo, but that’s not the most exciting feature of the ultra-slim laptop—it’s the USB port.

Really.

Sure, Intel’s 5GHz Core i7-1195G7 is technically faster than the previous 4.8GHz Core i7-1185G7 by about 200MHz, which works out to about 4 percent higher clock speeds than Intel’s previous top-end CPU for ultra-light laptops.

That’s not a lot to hoot about, but the feature that makes the latest MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop about a million times better than the previous version is its USB port.

The previous MSI Prestige 14 inexplicably has a USB A 2.0 port. That’s dirt slow in 2021. Sure, you can and probably should just plug into the two available USB C / Thunderbolt 4 ports on the other side of the laptop, but if you don’t, you’ll get a rude slow surprise when transferring data. (Though to be fair, MSI probably thought you’d only plug a mouse into that port.)

