Telstra launches flash sale for today only

Up to 20-50 percent off selected smartphones and tablets

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Eremin

Telstra has launched a flash sale with a number of deals on Apple and Samsung smartphones and tablets for today, September 2 2021 only, including up to 40 percent off the price of Apple iPhone 12 mini handsets when purchased with a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum of 24 months. 

The timing of these deals is uncanny with Father’s Day just a few days away. The deals end at midnight, so you'll need to get in quick. Here’s what’s on offer:

Credit: Samsung

Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB and 128GB (40 percent off) – when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$400). Available via the widgets below:


Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB and 256GB (50 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$624). Available via the widgets below:


Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$144). Available via the widget below:


Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB and 256GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$554). Available via the widgets below:


Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$299). Available via the widget below:


Credit: Samsung

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) 64GB (20 percent off) -  when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum of 24 months (total savings AU$220). Available via the widget below:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags smartphonessavingssamsungsamsung galaxyplansiPhone 12 MiniTelstra deals

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?