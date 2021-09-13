Macworld Podcast: Apple’s meager App Store settlement; the future Apple CEO

Apple reached a settlement in a lawsuit with developers—and it looks like the developers got a raw deal. And who could be Apple's next CEO? That‘s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.



This is episode 758 with Jason Cross and Roman Loyola.

Upgrading your device soon? Decluttr is the fast, easy and totally free way to sell mobile phones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and much more. Decluttr pays up to 33 percent more than carriers, locks your valuation in for 28 days, and pays you quickly by PayPal or direct deposit. Visit decluttr.com/macworld and use the code MACWORLD10 to get 10 percent extra for your trade-in!

Get info

Click on the links below to learn more about the topics we discussed on the show.

Listen to episode 758

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.