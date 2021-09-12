Apple Watch Series 7: Larger display sizes means several new faces

Larger displays means more room for more complications and other information.

(Macworld.com) on

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will have bigger displays, according to several reports that have landed in the past week. But in a Bloomberg report on Thursday, Mark Gurman provided additional details on the display and how Apple will take advantage of the increased sizes.

As has been reported before, Gurman reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, a small change from the current 40mm and 44mm offerings. Gurman does provide a few more details. The display on the 45mm watch will be about 1.9 inches and have a resolution of 396×484, up from 1.78 inches and 368×448 on the 44mm watch. Gurman said that the new smaller model with have a similar jump in display size and screen resolution. Both of the new watches will have a thinner bezel surrounding the edge of the display.

To show the advantages of the enlarged screens, Apple will have several new watch faces. These are the faces reported, though Gurman notes they might not all be released with the watch:

  • Modular Max: Displays the time, a small complication, and then a stacked set of large complications.
  • Continuum: Gurman says this face will change based on the flow of time and the current hour.
  • Atlas and World Timer: A face that displays all 24 time zones with times able to be set in analog or digital modes.
  • A Nike face with moving numbers. The movement is influenced by the wearer's movement
  • A Hermes face with numbers that change every hour.

Thursday's report follows a report made on Tuesday that the Apple Watch Series 7 could be delayed because of production issues. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Apple is working on several health features for the Apple Watch, possibly for next year, including blood pressure sensor, a wrist thermometer, irregular heartbeat monitoring, and upgrades to sleep monitoring. Learn more about the new watch in our Apple Watch Series 7 rumor hub.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?