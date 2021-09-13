Sony to hold PlayStation showcase event

With updates about PS5 games

(PC World) on

Credit: Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment will hold a PlayStation virtual event next Friday, September 10, 2021, to showcase the next round of upcoming games from developers both big and small.

Details about the showcase are limited, although Sony has revealed developers will provide updates about new PS5 games currently in development and that it won’t include updates about the next generation of PlayStation VR.

Ahead of the showcase, Sony has announced fans can now pre-order Horizon Forbidden West before the title’s launch on Friday, February 19, 2022.

Four pre-order options are available. They include:

  • Cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition – Available exclusively on the PlayStation Store
  • Special Edition – Including a SteelBook with a physical copy of the game for either PS4 or PS5, as well as a voucher for the digital sound track and a mini art book.
  • Collector’s Edition – Packed with a quantity of collector memorabilia.
  • Regalla Edition – A collector edition with even more collector memorabilia than the Collector’s Edition.

Horizon Forbidden West is the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn developed by Guerrilla Games. The action RPG will continue the story of the young huntress Aloy, sent on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague.

Gamers can join the PlayStation showcase live on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 6:00 am AEST on YouTube or Twitch

Tags playstationsonyHorizon Zero DawnHorizon Forbidden West

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
