Master macOS Monterey with our superguide of tips, how-tos, and new features

Bookmark this page to quickly find all of our tips, guides, and how-tos for all the new features in macOS Monterey

(Macworld.com) on

The next version of the Mac operating system is called macOS Monterey. It's version 12, was introduced at WWDC21, and will become available to the general public this fall. Betas are available to developers, and a public beta is available to general users if you enroll in the public beta program.

This article serves as a hub for Macworld's FAQs, how-to, tips, news, and anything else about macOS Monterey. If there's something you're trying to find out, check this page and we'll lead you in the right direction.

macOS Monterey FAQ

Our macOS Monterey FAQ covers the basics: What are the new features, which Macs are compatible, when will Monterey be released, and how to get the beta and/or the official version for the general public.

How to install the macOS Monterey beta

If you can't wait to try out Monterey, you can join the public beta program and get an early look. Keep in mind that this is beta software and there's a good chance it could cause problems on your Mac. You may encounter frequent freezes and crashes, or your apps may not work. Learn more.

macOS Monterey features: Safari tabs

Tabs are a major user interface element in Safari but they become unwieldly and hard to manage. Apple hopes to address those problems in Safari 15 with a new tab implementation and features. Here's how tabs work in Safari 15 and how to make tab groups.

Safari 15 tab ui

Safari 15 has new options for how Tabs are displayed. Image: IDG

macOS Monterey features: Quick Note

Quick Note is a fast way to create a note file. When you trigger it, the Notes app quickly opens to a new file that you can start using immediately. It's a fantastic feature but might not be so obvious if you don't know it's there.

macOS Monterey features: Focus

Focus is basically an expansion of options that were originally available in the Do Not Disturb feature that's already in macOS. To make Focus suitable for your situation, you can adjust its preferences, which we'll go over in this article.

macOS Monterey feature: Live Text and Look Up

You can now select the text in a photo, copy it, and then paste it into a document. You can also lookup that text on the web or in Maps. Here's how you'll use it on your Mac.

macOS Monterey Live Text

Live Text allows you to select text in an image and look it up on the web. Image: IDG

macOS Monterey feature: Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode reduces energy consumption by automatically turning down the screen brightness and system clock speed to save battery life and make your Mac run more quietly. Here's how to turn it on.

macOS Monterey feature: Change the cursor color

Change the color of the Mac cursor to make it easier to find or to reflect your personality.

macOS Monterey feature: Enable Full Keyboard Access

With Full Keyboard Access, you can rely less on the mouse or trackpad to navigate the user interface and instead use Tab and other keyboard keys to select items. Get the details on this powerful new feature.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?