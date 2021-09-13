Apple sets iPhone 13 event for September 14

Apple on Tuesday announced that it is holding its next event on September 14 at 10 a.m PT (3 a.m AEST). The event, dubbed California Streaming, is expected to bring a flurry of hardware announcements, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and possible third-generation AirPods.
Apple SVP Greg Jozwiak tweeted a promotional short for the event using augmented reality.
We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021