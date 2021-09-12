Bigger batteries could be the star of Apple's September event

Everything could last a lot longer.

(Macworld.com) on

With just days to go until Apple's California Streaming event that's expected to debut the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods, a new flurry of rumors suggest that it won't be the design that everyone's talking about—it'll be the batteries.

A new report by leaker extraordinaire Max Weinbach, reporting with his Twitter account Pine (@pineleaks), has made a series of predictions about Apple's September event, and the most notable changes could be with the batteries. Here's what Pine has to say:

iPhone 13 mini: Apple's smallest iPhone will reportedly offer an additional (around) 1 hour of battery life.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: Both 6.1-inch iPhone models will again use the same battery component, while an increase in capacity of around 10% can be expected.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: The flagship iPhone will see an 18-20% larger battery, compared to last year's model.

Apple Watch Series 7: The new Apple Watch is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch.

AirPods: Battery life for Apple's earbuds will reportedly be around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro around 20 percent larger than the current model.

That's a significant across-the-board improvement and would represent a huge generational leap, especially for the Apple Watch. With the introduction of sleep tracking in watchOS 7, the 18-hour battery life stands out more than ever, especially when compared to competitors that last a full day or more.

Weinbach also reports on additional iPhone 13 improvements, particularly with the camera. According to the post, the iPhone 13's camera sensors will receive at least 15% more light, while the Ultra Wide sees the biggest change with up to 40% more light. The iPhone 13 will also bring optical and electronic image stabilization improvements, according to Pine, as well as night mode, which now recognizes when stars are in the scene and internally adjusts itself accordingly.

In addition to the increased battery life, Pine reports that the AirPods will likely be about the same as the current model, though could bring noticeably better bass and low ends. He also says wireless charging, which is an upgrade option on the second-gen model, will be a standard feature.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?