Samsung says Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 pre-orders are up by 20 percent

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Australia has announced that Australian pre-order sales ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones are up by 20 percent on pre-order sales of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

The company has also confirmed that the limited-edition Thom Browne range of Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 phones have already sold out ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Interestingly, Samsung says consumers are going for colours other than black. It reports 50 percent of customers have chosen a Phantom Green or Phantom Silver coloured Galaxy Fold3, and two thirds of customers have decided on a colour other than black for their Galaxy Z Flip3, 30 percent selecting Lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones are available September, 10, 2021. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salessamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold3Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?