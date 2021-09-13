Best Mac portable SSD: Reviews and recommendations

body>

While Apple does so many things right with its Macs, there is one major sticking point: The standard configurations don't provide enough onboard storage. Most of the affordable Mac models come with an internal 256GB or 512GB SSD, and that's too small. Sometimes you don't realize you need more storage until after you bought your Mac and used it for a bit.

You can't upgrade the internal storage after purchase, so you have to look to solutions outside of your Mac. You can use cloud storage, such as iCloud, Dropbox, and others, but then you become dependent on an internet connection, and you have to abide by any policies put forth by those services.

Or you can take matters into your own hands and get an external SSD. They're easy to use—just plug them into one of the Thunderbolt/USB-C ports on your Mac, and you're ready to go. You can also do some SSD management, like use Disk Utility to reformat the drive and create separate volumes. And if you want to use Time Machine for backups, you need an external SSD.

There are a lot of drives available and it's a competitive market, so it's easy to get a good deal. In this guide, you'll find links to our latest reviews, as well as our top picks and the latest prices. We'll update this guide as review more drives, so if you're in the market, you've found the right place to help you make the right choice.

