Second fall Apple event to reportedly bring Macs, iPads

body>

We're just hours away from Apple's first fall event that will reportedly bring a new iPhone and Apple Watch, but if you're hoping for an iPad or Mac surprise, you might be waiting a bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple will be holding a second event this fall several weeks after California Streaming.

In a tweet responding to a reader query, Gurman emphatically stated that There will be two events and he would expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. That's not a complete surprise, since Apple help three fall events last year, but it's the first time we've gotten confirmation from Gurman that there would be two events this year.

There will be two events, and I'd expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC â€” Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

According to Gurman's timeline, the second event will likely be held in mid-October. Apple has traditionally held Mac events in late October or early November. In 2020, the event to introduce the M1 chip took place on November 10, while in 2019, new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro devices launched on October 30.

Apple's California Streaming event will be held on Tuesday, September 14, and we expect Apple to unveil four models of the iPhone 3, a new Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly third-generation AirPods. Still to come at the rumored second fall event is a new redesigned iPad mini and entry-level iPad, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and possibly a Mac mini.