Apple unveils ninth-gen iPad with a better screen, slimmer design, same price

The best iPad value gets even more value.

(Macworld.com) on

Alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off the new ninth-generation iPad, which brings an enhanced screen, faster processor, and a slimmer design for the same $329 price tag.

The new entry-level iPad looks a lot like the old iPad Air, with slightly slimmer bezels all around, but still sporting a larger top bezel and chin with Touch ID button. There's a 10.2-inch fully laminated True Tone display, and a faster A13 Bionic processor that brings a 20-percent speed bump over the A12 in the eighth-gen model. The iPad is the only tablet Apple sells that still has a home button with Touch ID.

Around the back, the rear camera has improved autofocus and low-light performance and the front camera is now a 12MP ultra-wide camera and the new Center Stage feature on the iPad Pro. With Center Stage, the camera will keep the subject in the center of the frame by following you as you move around the room. Like before, it also comes with support for the first-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support.

The new ninth-gen iPad starts at 64GB of storage, double the storage of before, and is available in silver and space gray for the same $329. Preorders start today and will begin shipping next week.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?