Here’s exactly how much smaller the iPhone 13’s notch is

Apple today unveiled the iPhone 13 with a faster processor, new camera features, and better battery life, but it looks a lot like its predecessor that it replaces. With one exceptionâ€”the notch has been reduced by 20 percent in width. Here's what that looks like as compared to the iPhone 12.

As you can see, the iPhone 13's notch is indeed narrower than the iPhone 12 thanks to the placement of the speaker, which has moved to the top of the phone. However, the notch is still very present and very noticeable and actually looks a bit taller than the iPhone 12's notch. It likely won't make too much of a difference compared to the iPhone 12 when viewing full-screen photos and videos.

There are rumors that the iPhone 14 could eliminate the notch completely, so if that's what you're looking for, you're in for a long wait.