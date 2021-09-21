Huge night for ‘Ted Lasso’ culminates in Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Apple takes home four major Emmy awards for Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso.'

(Macworld.com) on

Apple's huge week of product announcements had a perfect ending: a monster night for Ted Lasso at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards.

Ted Lasso swept the major awards, with Jason Sudeikis winning outstanding lead actor for his portrayal of AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso and the show winning outstanding comedy series. Additionally, Brett Goldstein, who plays foul-mouthed Roy Kent, and Hannah Waddington, who plays club owner Rebecca Welton, took home awards for outstanding supporting actor and actress, respectively.

Sudeikis, who had never been nominated for an Emmy before, said in his acceptance speech, This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life.

Other nominees in the supporting actor categories were Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

Ted Lasso has been a surprise hit for Apple TV+, which swung for the fences with big stars and splashy productions from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, and Steven Spielberg. However, it was Lasso that generated the most buzz with its smart writing and likable star.

Apple TV+ was nominated for 35 Emmy nominations and 20 for Ted Lasso alone.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
