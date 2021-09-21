Apple delays Find My network support for AirPods in iOS 15

Another iOS 15 feature won't arrive at launch.

(Macworld.com)

body>

When Apple pushes iOS 15 to millions of iPhones later today, it'll be missing several new features, including SharePlay, App Privacy Report, and 3D navigation in Maps. You can add one more to that list: Find My Network support for AirPods.

In a note on the iOS 15 website (first spotted on Twitter by Michael Burkhardt), Apple now says expanded Find My support for AirPods will be available later this fall. The feature, which is only available for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, will allow users to locate their earbuds like other Find My-enabled devices in the app. You'll also be able to set a separation alert so you'll know if you're accidentally leaving them behind.

Apple was rumored to launch a new pair of AirPods alongside the iPhone 13 at September 14's California Streaming event. It hasn't been reported whether the new models would include Find My support.

Apple has delayed several features in iOS 15 ahead of its launch on Monday, September 20, including the controversial CSAM scanning in iCloud Photos. Apple hasn't announced when the new features will arrive, but they're still expected to land in 2021.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
