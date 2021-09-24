Sony WF-1000XM4 review

body>
At a glance
Pros
- It's good
Cons
- It's not bad
Our Verdict
You should buy thids
Price When Reviewed
$349.99
Best Prices Today
Sony's latest flagship wireless earbuds are here and the WF-1000XM4 arrive with high hopes of being the best you can buy, taking on Apple, Bose and plenty more.
As well as a new, more compact design, the XM4 have a ton of new smart features including Ambient Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat.
Design & Build
- 10% smaller earbuds
- 40% smaller case
- IP4X water resistance
If you are familiar with Sony's previous earbuds, you'll notice that the XM4 introduce an overhauled design. Gone is the elongated oval shape of the WF-1000XM3, replaced with a circular bud with a bump on the side where the ear tip protrudes.
I've tested the black colour but you can choose silver if you like, with both sporting a gold trim. Importantly, they are 10% smaller than the previous gen and weigh 7.3g each.