Launch-day bug affects millions of iPhones, but thereâ&#128;&#153;s an instant fix

Apple has already issued a software update for the iPhone 13

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you're one of the millions of happy Apple fans getting a new iPhone 13 or iPad mini today, you may run into an issue where you can't play any of your Apple Music tracks. Thankfully, there's an instant fix.

In a new support document, Apple outlines a bug affecting all iPhone 13 models as well as the new Pad and iPad mini that prevents access to Apple Music. Apple says that users who restore your new iPhone or iPad from a backup â€¦ might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use Sync Library on your new device.

Thankfully there's an easy fix. Apple has pushed out an immediate software update to iOS 15 (which is still identified as iOS 15.0) that fixes the issue in just a few minutes. The update is less than 500MB and should install very quickly.

Apple says the update also fixes an issue where widgets may revert to their default settings.

To update your new iPhone, go to Settings, then General and Software Update. Then tap Download and install and wait for the update to download. Then tap Install Now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?