Apple teams with A-Cold-Wall on gorgeous Beats Studio3 headphones

The limited edition headphones will go on sale soon for $350.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple on Monday revealed a new partnership with fashion company A-Cold-Wall* in the form of new Beats Studio3 Wireless Limited Edition headphones. Beats by Dr. Dre, the Apple-own company behind Beats gear, has partnered with the streetwear company to produce the Studio3 headphone in a special colorway.

The A-Cold-Wall headphones come in a Cement color combo, which combines dark gray with white specks. The inner band is a clay color. The new color combination joins the Matte Black, Red, White, Blue, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray options.

Since these headphones have the Limited Edition tag, we can probably assume that the product run for these will not be for long. At the time of this writing, the A-Cold-Wall Limited Edition was listed on the Apple Store online but not on the Beats By Dre website or a-cold-wall.com.

The A-Cold-Wall headphones have the same tech specs as the other Studio3 Wireless headphones, with Pure Active Noise Cancelling, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth, 22 hours of battery life (40 hours with Pure ANC off), and on-ear controls.

Priced at the same $350 as the other Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, Apple lists the Beats Studio3 Wireless A-Cold-Wall headphones as Coming Soon. No official ship date has been announced. We've contacted Beats by Dre and will update this article if we receive a response.

Beats Studio3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL* Limited Edition

Beats Studio3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL* Limited Edition
MSRP: $349.95
Best Prices Today: $349 at Apple

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

