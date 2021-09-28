Financial incentive to boost games development in NSW

Developers look forward to extra support

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Sonerbakir

Games developers based in New South Wales are expected to get more financial support after the NSW Government announced a more competitive Digital Games Development Rebate.

Up until now visual effects and animations studios have been the main beneficiaries of the State Government’s Post Visual and Digital (PDV) rebate, but from October 1, 2021, the Government will broaden its 10 percent rebate to include eligible games projects in NSW, a move that’s likely to attract more games developers to the state.

NSW already has a fair share of successful gaming studios that will benefit from the announcement. Studios like Wargaming Sydney, Not Doppler, Blowfish Studios, SMG, Chaos Theory Games and 3RD SENSE have titles that have achieved success, some like Blowfish’s Siegecraft Commander with global audiences. The announcement is expected to further help these companies compete in the global market.

Blowfish's Siegecraft CommanderCredit: Blowfish Studios
Blowfish's Siegecraft Commander

Ben Lee, co-founder and managing director of Blowfish Studios in North Sydney, said he was looking forward to how the incentive would help expanded his company’s creative capacity. “For Blowfish it means we can employ more creatives and developers to help us build our internationally acclaimed games. We are very excited to shortly reveal our next game to the public,” said Lee.

The NSW Minister for Arts Don Harwin said games are increasingly requiring post, digital and visual effects work. “There is increasing convergence between PDV and games, so it makes sense to offer the games sector this competitive opportunity, which I am confident will lead to more employment, development and commercial opportunities,” Harwin said.

The incentive also has the support of the peak gaming body in Australia, the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA). IGEA CEO Ron Curry said the announcement is welcome and along with the existing support, represents a boon for future games development in NSW. 

“Coupled with the recent announcement of the Federal Government’s 30 percent Digital Games Tax Offset to be introduced in July 2022, NSW is in an enviable and competitive position to bolster its already successful local games development industry and attract permanent investment for this creative and high-tech sector,” he said. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags incentive programsNSW GovernmentInteractive Games and Entertainment Association (iGEA)fundinggames industryDigital Games Tax Offset

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?