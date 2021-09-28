Google has an airtight legal defense: Apple is bigger and better

Poor, little ol’ Android.

(Macworld.com) on

Have you ever noticed how sometimes the things a company says to the public at large or the investment community are somewhat different than what they say in court or to regulators?

To the investment community: WE ARE AN UNSTOPPABLE JUGGERNAUT. WE WILL MOW DOWN ALL IN OUR PATH.

To courts and regulators: we are but a fearful kitten. do not startle us with loud noises like the ruffling of papers, please!

Google blasts EU for ignoring Apple as it fights $5 billion fine over Android & Play Store

Reading the headline, the Macalope was actually inclined to take Google's side. If you're talking about monopolies and app stores, Apple should definitely be included in the round of general admonitions and corrective action that should be doled out judiciously. Buuuut what's this particular fine about?

The case took issue primarily with Google's requirements to bundle Google apps with the Play Store and prevent forks of Android from using those services.

Okay, yeah, that's not great. And, of course, there are no forks of iOS. Well, other than iPadOS. Not that that absolves Apple, but it doesn't really relate to Apple. When you get pulled over for speeding and you complain to the officer about all the people cheating on their taxes, don't expect to get out of the ticket.

It's not like the EU has exactly forgotten about Apple. It even has its own somewhat sigh-inducing directive for the company.

For its part, however, Google cries foul!

By defining markets too narrowly and downplaying the potent constraint imposed by the highly powerful Apple, the Commission has mistakenly found Google to be dominant in mobile operating systems and app stores, when it was in fact a vigorous market disrupter [Android] is an exceptional success story of the power of competition in action.

Haha, ooookay, let's parse this a little bit. Android, the operating system with the highest market share and which Google executives told us for years was moments away from developer dominancy, is not dominant at all, according to… let the Macalope just check his notes here… Google. 2012 Google would like to have a word with 2021 Google. In fact, Android is an agent of competition! Competition that Google then tries to squash by limiting what Android OEMs can do with its apps, which is what the whole case is about.

In closing, your honor, competition.

Sure.

Macalope

IDG

There are some very good arguments to be made about Apple's monopoly power. This is not one of them. This is the Look over there! of arguments.

Apple does have a kind of monopoly on app stores. Because, contrary to Google's assertions over the years, it's still the first place you need to be. Which is why Apple doing stuff like, oh, denying an iOS 15 compatibility update to an accessible app already in the Store for being too much like apps already in the Store, of which it is one, is so frustrating.

We have the number one store! And we'll deny you access to it for mismanaged, bureaucratic reasons that sound like something out of the game Papers, Please (also on the App Store).

Companies of course will try to work the refs. That's to be expected. But we can also laugh about the duct-taped-hams-to-your-fists level of ham-fisted-ness in which they do it.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
The Macalope

The Macalope

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?