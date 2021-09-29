Apple should stop taking itself and the iPhone so seriously

The iPhone is lots of fun, even if Apple won't admit it.

(Macworld.com) on

Sometimes Apple takes itself too seriously. Calling an iPhone Pro and carting out Hollywood directors and cinematographers to advertise iPhone features… it's a bit much.

Yes, the iPhone 13 is a serious slab of technology, with iPhone 13 Pro models priced at $1,000 and higher. iPhone models support ProRes video capture, ProRAW still images, and uses advanced sensor-shift image stabilization to keep images crisp. Pro models are wrapped in surgical-grade stainless steel. If you had to operate on someone, you'd operate on them with an iPhone 13 Pro.

But most people who buy the iPhone 13 Pro aren't buying it because they're professional… anything. They're buying it because it's the Best iPhone, because it's got three cameras and shiny edges, and because they want a fancy new phone. And deep down, Apple knows this. Because it uses all of its high-tech knowledge, all of its prowess and combining software and hardware, to make pro features that aren't really designed for pros—they're designed to make the rest of us have fun.

Exhibit A: Cinematic mode

A banner new feature on the iPhone 13—Pro and non-pro models alike, thank you very much—is Cinematic mode. It's essentially the video version of Portrait mode, and like Portrait mode, Cinematic mode is not a professional feature, but it's a lot of fun. Both features use depth information to selectively blur portions of their field of view, not via any physical means, but via software. The goal is to create a dramatic stylized effect.

Like Portrait mode, Cinematic mode is a brilliant application of technology that's… not quite perfect. If you look carefully, you can often see portions of an image that are blurry when they shouldn't be, or clear when they should be blurry. It's the kind of thing that professional eyes can spot a mile away. Cinematic mode also doesn't support the professional high-resolution video formats the iPhone 13 can otherwise shoot. It's limited to 1080 video at 30 frames per second.

Cinematic Mode

The iPhone 13's Cinematic mode Image: Jason Snell

And you know what? It doesn't matter, because the goal of Cinematic mode isn't perfection, it's fun. And this feature is, make no mistake about it, amazingly fun. I was on a hike on a nearby trail and shot some video of my dog walking, as she does with us every weekend. What I got was a dog's-eye-view video with her face always in focus, the needles of the redwoods artfully blurred behind her, and all of it astoundingly stable considering that I was holding a phone in one hand and quickly walking backward.

Sure, the video isn't perfect. I can patch up some of the flaws by editing the video in the Photos app and changing the focus point to be a little more accurate, but the truth is, most people won't even do that. It's fun as it is, ready to be shared with friends and family who will marvel at how it is indescribably… cinematic.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13
MSRP: US$799 / AU$1,349 (base model)
Best Prices Today: US$799 / AU$1,349 at Apple

The iPhone 13 can be paired with a post-paid plan with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone via the widget below:

Exhibit B: Photographic Styles

Similarly, consider Photographic Styles, another new iPhone 13 feature. It doesn't work with the ProRAW formats that most serious photographers will want to use. Instead, it's a feature that allows any iPhone user to modify a couple of presets and change the look of every single photo they take with their phone.

Photographic Styles is, essentially, a very simple preference system for Apple's advanced photography pipeline. It's the first time Apple has given regular users even a little bit of control over the system that provides a lot of Apple's secret sauce when it comes to iPhone photography, snapping multiple images and combining them in order to extend dynamic range, or improve details, or simply get a better shot.

But in the end, what makes Photographic Styles great is that it makes shooting photos with your iPhone more fun because you'll be happier with the result. If you're like me, you want your pictures to be warmer, with more contrast, and I've dialed my Photographic Styles to do just that. Apple's magic is still happening behind the scenes, but it's now trying to generate an image that I'll find pleasing. It wants to make me happy. That's fun!

Fun is underrated

Yes, sometimes when it comes to promoting its products, Apple takes itself a little too seriously. I get that it's rightfully proud of all the hard work that goes into making its products what they are. The company shouldn't be afraid to crow about just how awesome its technological advances are.

As for the application of those advances, though… it's okay to admit that a feature is fun. Cinematic mode doesn't need Kathryn Bigelow's endorsement—it needs videos of kids and dogs. There's no shame in making a feature that's optimized for fun, not for professional use. The pros aren't going to use Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles much, if at all.

As for the rest of us? We're going to eat that stuff up. Because it's fun. And fun is underrated. Even, sometimes, by Apple.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: US$999 / AU$1,699 (base model)
Best Prices Today: AU$999 / AU$1,699 at Apple

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro can be paired with a post-paid plan from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone via the widget below:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleApple iPhone 13Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Snell

Jason Snell

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?