AirTag bug could let a hacker steal iCloud passwords

Apple says it is working on a fix.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

A security researcher is sounding the alarm on an AirTag vulnerability that could allow a hacker to lead unsuspecting users to an iCloud phishing page.

The problem stems from the AirTag's Lost Mode, which allows someone who finds a stranded AirTag to take steps to locate it and return it to the user. When the owner enables Lost Mode, it can display a phone number or address on a specialized found.apple.com website. However, according to Bobby Rauch (via Krebs on Security), Apple's Lost Mode doesn't currently stop users from injecting arbitrary computer code into its phone number field, which could lead an unsuspecting AirTag retriever to a phishing site.

The most common threat would be to add code that sends users to a phishing site that mimics Apple's iCloud login site and tricks people into typing in their username and password. The report compares the vulnerability to a malware-laden USB stick that someone finds and plugs into their computer:

In the modern telling of this caper, a weaponized AirTag tracking device could be used to redirect the Good Samaritan to a phishing page, or to a website that tries to foist malicious software onto her device.

Rauch, who originally discovered the bug in June, says there are countless ways an attacker could victimize an end user who discovers a lost AirTag. He contacted Apple months ago but claims researchers at the company only last week told him that the vulnerability would be addressed in an upcoming update.

Apple's AirTag is a Bluetooth tracking device that can attach to another device using a ring or key tag. It lets users track non-Apple devices in the Find My app and locate items with pinpoint accuracy using ultra-wide band technology.

Rauch told Krebs on Security that Apple's lack of communication prompted him to go public with his findings. He also says Apple asked him to keep it private. Another security researcher called out Apple recently for fixing a zero-day iOS vulnerability without crediting him. Apple offers up to a million dollars for uncovering flaws and vulnerabilities in its Security Bounty Program.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?