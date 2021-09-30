Macworld Podcast: Deep thoughts about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 will be Apple's hottest seller this holiday season. Should you buy the new phone? We take a close look at the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, how they stack up against previous iPhones, and give you reason why you should or shouldn't buy them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.



This is episode 762 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Thinking of getting an iPhone 13? What about your old phone? Decluttr is the fast, easy and totally free way to sell mobile phones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and much more. Decluttr pays up to 33 percent more than carriers, locks your valuation in for 28 days, and pays you quickly by PayPal or direct deposit. Visit decluttr.com/macworld and use the code MACWORLD10 to get 10 percent extra for your trade-in!

Listen to episode 762

Get info

Click on the links below for more information about what we talked about on the show.

iPhone 13 MSRP: US $799 / AU$1,349 (base model) Best Prices Today: US

The Apple iPhone 13 is available on post-paid plans from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone via the widget below: iPhone 13 mini MSRP: US $699 / AU$1,199 (base model) Best Prices Today: US The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available on post-paid plans from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone via the widget below:



iPhone 13 Pro Editors' Choice Read our review MSRP: US$999 / AU$1,699 (base model) Best Prices Today: US$999 / AU$1,699 at Apple The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available on post-paid plans from Optus, Telstra or Vodafone via the widget below:



iPhone 13 Pro Max MSRP: US $1,099 / AU$1,849 (base model) Best Prices Today: US The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available on post-paid plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus via the widget below: How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.