Here's what users really think of Apple's stock iOS apps

Apple opens up all of its apps to reviews and ratings.

(Macworld.com) on

While you've been able to delete and download Apple's apps since iOS 10, Apple hasn't allowed users to express how they feel about its own apps. With the launch of iOS 15, however, Apple has added the ability to rate and review its own apps just like all the others.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, all of the Apple apps available in the App Store can be rated now, and users have already expressed their feelings on them. The highest-rated is FaceTime with a 4.3-star rating, but many have a rating less than three stars.

Activity: 3.6 stars

Apple Books: 3.6 stars

Calculator: 3.5 stars

Calendar: 2.9 stars

Compass: 3.8 stars

Contacts: 3.2 stars

FaceTime: 4.3 stars

Files: 3.3 stars

Find My: 3.9 stars

Home: 3.5 stars

iTunes Store: 3.3 stars

Mail: 2.8 stars

Maps: 3 stars

Measure: 3.1 stars

Music: 3.6 stars

News: 2.3 stars

Notes: 3.6 stars

Podcasts: 2 stars

Reminders: 3.1 stars

Stocks: 3.8 stars

Tips: 4.1 stars

TV: 3.3 stars

Watch: 3.5 stars

Weather: 3.7 stars

Most apps have less than 100 ratings, but the early reviews aren't great. While there are plenty of five-star positive reviews, numerous negative reviews are peppered with comments like C'mon Apple you're better than this, Awful update, and Terrible release, as users express their discontent.

It's unclear why Apple decided to open up the stock iOS apps to ratings in the App Store, but it could be related to the recent changes to the developer terms in the App Store. Over the past several weeks, Apple has relaxed the rules of the App Store and a ruling in the Epic trial and could be forced to allow apps to allow apps to directly link to external payment sources.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?